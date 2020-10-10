Previous
Goodbye Dad 💕💕 by kjarn
Photo 376

Goodbye Dad 💕💕

I lost my Dad today - always loved, never forgotten.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Graeme Stevens ace
so sorry to hear that - thoughts are with you x
October 10th, 2020  
Kathy ace
Oh my gosh. I really hate to hear that. Prayrs offered up for you and your family.
October 10th, 2020  
