Goodbye Dad 💕💕
I lost my Dad today - always loved, never forgotten.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3721
photos
99
followers
98
following
Tags
rip
dad
goodbye dad
Graeme Stevens
so sorry to hear that - thoughts are with you x
October 10th, 2020
Kathy
Oh my gosh. I really hate to hear that. Prayrs offered up for you and your family.
October 10th, 2020
