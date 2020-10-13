Sign up
Photo 379
Thing
No idea what this is but I love the colour. It has been identified as a lilly pilly fruit
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3724
photos
99
followers
97
following
Photo Details
6
6
3
3
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
18th August 2020 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thing
,
berry thing
,
lilly pilly fruit
Diana
ace
What a great shot of this thing, it sure is gorgeous and very unusual.
October 13th, 2020
julia
ace
Is it a lily Pilly berry/fruit.. saw some on Master Chef last night and look pretty much like that.
October 13th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
@julzmaioro
thank you
October 13th, 2020
