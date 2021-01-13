Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 471
Dude
My grandson Elijah looking cool on the train
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3816
photos
103
followers
102
following
129% complete
View this month »
464
465
466
467
468
469
470
471
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
13th January 2021 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
grandson
,
elijah
,
cool dude
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
Super cool dude!
January 13th, 2021
Diana
ace
Great shot of this cool dude!
January 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close