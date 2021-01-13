Previous
Next
Dude by kjarn
Photo 471

Dude

My grandson Elijah looking cool on the train
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikimomm (phoebe) ace
Super cool dude!
January 13th, 2021  
Diana ace
Great shot of this cool dude!
January 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise