I liked the view from the top the escalator
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
moni kozi
All that emptiness...
January 14th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
I love looking down the escalators on the London Underground. This one really floats my boat and it looks very clean!
January 14th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca as soon as I got on it reminded me of London. I’ve never seen this one so empty.
January 14th, 2021  
Debra ace
Nicely done
January 14th, 2021  
