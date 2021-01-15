Previous
Fence Post by kjarn
Photo 473

Fence Post

For some reason I liked this
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Lisa Poland ace
I do, too. I love lichen on fence posts.
January 15th, 2021  
aikimomm (phoebe) ace
What's not to like?!!! (I have a friend who would say "I'm a lichen this a lot.") The little fluff gets your attention.
January 15th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
@aikimomm that's clever Phoebe, wish I'd thought of it
January 15th, 2021  
