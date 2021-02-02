Sign up
Photo 491
Clock
Word of the Day. I took this with some stocking over the lens , it just looks out of focus 😂
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
0
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3836
photos
104
followers
104
following
134% complete
484
485
486
487
488
489
490
491
Views
0
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
2nd February 2021 5:15pm
Tags
clock
,
feb21words
