Previous
Next
Old by kjarn
Photo 493

Old

Part of a tea set given to my grandmother on her wedding day 94 years ago.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What an exquisite design! Looks like real silver in the pattern. And such a beautifully taken shot too, instant fav
February 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise