Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 493
Old
Part of a tea set given to my grandmother on her wedding day 94 years ago.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3838
photos
104
followers
104
following
135% complete
View this month »
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
493
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
4th February 2021 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
tea set
,
feb21words
Casablanca
ace
What an exquisite design! Looks like real silver in the pattern. And such a beautifully taken shot too, instant fav
February 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close