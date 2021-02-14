Previous
Next
Heart 7 by kjarn
Photo 503

Heart 7

Happy Valentines Day
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
137% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Love it! Happy Valentine's Day!
February 13th, 2021  
Jennie B. ace
Another? Lol! Love it, looks like a strawberry and heart together.
February 13th, 2021  
Babs ace
Nice one, Happy Valentine's Day.
February 13th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
@jb030958 its actually colour is dark red/ burgundy, not sure how it turned out so strawberry like
February 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise