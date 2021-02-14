Sign up
Photo 503
Heart 7
Happy Valentines Day
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3848
photos
105
followers
105
following
137% complete
View this month »
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
14th February 2021 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Tags
love
,
heart
,
valentine
,
macro-heart
Mallory
ace
Love it! Happy Valentine's Day!
February 13th, 2021
Jennie B.
ace
Another? Lol! Love it, looks like a strawberry and heart together.
February 13th, 2021
Babs
ace
Nice one, Happy Valentine's Day.
February 13th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
@jb030958
its actually colour is dark red/ burgundy, not sure how it turned out so strawberry like
February 13th, 2021
