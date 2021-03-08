Sign up
Photo 525
Red
Gorgeous red rose
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3870
photos
105
followers
105
following
143% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
2nd March 2021 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flower
,
rose
,
rainbow2021
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
Gorgeous indeed.
March 8th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a beauty, gorgeous colour.
March 8th, 2021
