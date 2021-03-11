Sign up
Photo 528
Cotton
For the macro fibre challenge
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
5
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3873
photos
104
followers
104
following
144% complete
View this month »
521
522
523
524
525
526
527
528
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
10th March 2021 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cotton
,
fibre
,
macro-fibre
Pam Knowler
ace
Super macro - lots of detail!!
March 11th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
@pamknowler
thank you Pam
March 11th, 2021
Corinne
ace
Nice textures !
March 11th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Chimney sweep comes to mind! ❤️
March 11th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
yes indeed. It’s a tiny tassel on my PJs.
March 11th, 2021
