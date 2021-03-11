Previous
Cotton by kjarn
Photo 528

Cotton

For the macro fibre challenge
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Pam Knowler ace
Super macro - lots of detail!!
March 11th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
@pamknowler thank you Pam
March 11th, 2021  
Corinne ace
Nice textures !
March 11th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Chimney sweep comes to mind! ❤️
March 11th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca yes indeed. It’s a tiny tassel on my PJs.
March 11th, 2021  
