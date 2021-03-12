Previous
Next
Shadow by kjarn
Photo 529

Shadow

I liked this on the footpath
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
I do, too! Cool
March 12th, 2021  
KazzaMazoo ace
Striking shadow
March 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise