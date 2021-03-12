Sign up
Photo 529
Shadow
I liked this on the footpath
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
4th March 2021 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
shadow
,
footpath
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
I do, too! Cool
March 12th, 2021
KazzaMazoo
ace
Striking shadow
March 12th, 2021
