Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 535
The Jab
Had my second Covid jab today
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3880
photos
105
followers
105
following
146% complete
View this month »
528
529
530
531
532
533
534
535
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2019 - 2022
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vaccination
,
covid
,
the jab
Erin R
ace
Wow that’s soo good
March 18th, 2021
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
Good for you!
March 18th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Lucky you! I am waiting for a date for my second jab. Hoping with this talk of delays in getting the vaccine in the UK that it’s not delayed too long!
March 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close