Photo 538
Rain
We are into our fourth day of constant rain
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
1
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3883
photos
105
followers
105
following
147% complete
531
532
533
534
535
536
537
538
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
20th March 2021 10:20am
Tags
rain
,
puddle
,
my house
Pam Knowler
ace
Great image! I heard on the news that you were having an unusual Amount of rain and some flooding. Hope you are not affected. Take care and stay safe.
March 20th, 2021
