Tosser by kjarn
Tosser

These signs are popping up on footpaths all over my area. The path is a bit textural so useful for the word of the day.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Nice! Reminding the good people to do their part.
June 2nd, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
We need those signs here.
June 2nd, 2021  
