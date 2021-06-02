Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 611
Tosser
These signs are popping up on footpaths all over my area. The path is a bit textural so useful for the word of the day.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3956
photos
110
followers
112
following
167% complete
View this month »
604
605
606
607
608
609
610
611
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
19th May 2021 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
texture
,
foot path
,
tosser
,
june21words
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Nice! Reminding the good people to do their part.
June 2nd, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
We need those signs here.
June 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close