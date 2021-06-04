Sign up
Photo 613
Snake
This snake made out of old street signs grabbed my attention
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3958
photos
110
followers
112
following
167% complete
View this month »
606
607
608
609
610
611
612
613
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
30th May 2021 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snake
,
street signs
Casablanca
ace
That is such a fun idea!
June 4th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Interestingly fun.
June 4th, 2021
moni kozi
Interesting
June 4th, 2021
Babs
ace
What an interesting find.
June 4th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a great idea, just hope it does not turn into a rusty one ;-)
June 4th, 2021
KazzaMazoo
Repurposed rubbish. Love it!
June 4th, 2021
