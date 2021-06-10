Previous
Next
Sculpture Rocks 4 by kjarn
Photo 619

Sculpture Rocks 4

Well, not a sculpture, but an amazing reflection of Sydney in the window of the Park Hyatt Hotel
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise