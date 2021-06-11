Previous
Next
Sculpture Rocks 5 by kjarn
Photo 620

Sculpture Rocks 5

One of the sculptures to be found at the recent exhibition at The Rocks area of Sydney
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful composition and capture.
June 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise