Photo 624
Selfie
Just me catching a train
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
5
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3969
photos
110
followers
112
following
170% complete
View this month »
617
618
619
620
621
622
623
624
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
31st May 2021 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
me
,
shadow
,
selfie
Diana
ace
Great shadow and scene, I don't think I have been on a train in the last 16 years ;-)
June 15th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
That made me smile - mind the gap pointing at your head! I'm sure there is plenty in your head, despite its assertions!
June 15th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
I'm not really sure about that 😂😂
June 15th, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
Nice long shadow
June 15th, 2021
Babs
ace
Nice selfie.
June 15th, 2021
