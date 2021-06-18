Sign up
Photo 627
Leaves
I'm not sure why this appealed to me
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Tags
green
,
leaves
Casablanca
ace
I like these shrubs too. They remind me of a bunch of spoons or little chutes waiting to catch and keep the water!
June 18th, 2021
