Happy Birthday Dad by kjarn
Happy Birthday Dad

This photo was taken the last time I saw my Dad and today is his first birthday without him here. I miss him every day.
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
