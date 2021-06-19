Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 628
Happy Birthday Dad
This photo was taken the last time I saw my Dad and today is his first birthday without him here. I miss him every day.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3973
photos
110
followers
113
following
172% complete
View this month »
621
622
623
624
625
626
627
628
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
17th January 2020 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
dad
,
miss you dad
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close