Written by kjarn
Photo 633

Written

For one of the words of the day
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Casablanca ace
Awww how delightful! ❤️
June 24th, 2021  
moni kozi
ever!!!! How sweet!!!
June 24th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Keep this forever Kathy....
June 24th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
@happysnaps I certainly will
June 24th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
What a treasure! Xx
June 24th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
@pamknowler thank you for the fav Pam
June 24th, 2021  
Babs ace
Aw so sweet. One for the treasures box.
June 24th, 2021  
