Photo 633
Written
For one of the words of the day
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
7
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3978
photos
110
followers
112
following
173% complete
View this month »
626
627
628
629
630
631
632
633
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
7
Fav's
1
1
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
23rd June 2021 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
written
,
june21words
,
letter from zac
Casablanca
ace
Awww how delightful! ❤️
June 24th, 2021
moni kozi
ever!!!! How sweet!!!
June 24th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Keep this forever Kathy....
June 24th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
@happysnaps
I certainly will
June 24th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
What a treasure! Xx
June 24th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
@pamknowler
thank you for the fav Pam
June 24th, 2021
Babs
ace
Aw so sweet. One for the treasures box.
June 24th, 2021
