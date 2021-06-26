Previous
Lilly Pilly by kjarn
Photo 635

Lilly Pilly

For those who are interested in seeing the progress in my lilly pilly bush.

This is what it looked like in March
https://365project.org/kjarn/2012/2021-03-29
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
