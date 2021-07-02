Sign up
Photo 641
Inch
It's probably better than my chin
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
3
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3986
photos
110
followers
112
following
641
Photo Details
13
13
3
3
1
1
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
2nd July 2021 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tape measure
,
inch
,
jul21words
JackieR
ace
Great macro!!
July 2nd, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Great image! Trying to think of my shot for the day- the chin has definitely lost!
July 2nd, 2021
Kathy A
ace
@pamknowler
no way was my chin making an appearance 😂. Thank you for the fav
July 2nd, 2021
