Photo 643
Thing
There's no other way to describe this
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
6
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3988
photos
110
followers
112
following
176% complete
View this month »
636
637
638
639
640
641
642
643
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
4th July 2021 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thing
,
jul21words
joeyM
ace
❤️
July 4th, 2021
Lin
ace
Yep, that pretty much summed it up - nicely captured
July 4th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! That's pretty cool!
July 4th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
@joemuli
thank you for the fav Joey
July 4th, 2021
Kathy
ace
Reminds me of a religious man, a monk or a crusader.
July 4th, 2021
Taffy
ace
The face is really expressive.
July 4th, 2021
