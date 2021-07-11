Previous
Heart by kjarn
Photo 650

Heart

For words of the day

My son made this for me in woodwork at school many, many years ago
Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
