Photo 676
Care Package
I found this left on my doorstep
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
6
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate.
4021
photos
107
followers
107
following
669
670
671
672
673
674
675
676
Views
13
Comments
6
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
6th August 2021 3:52pm
Tags
brownies
,
care package
,
lockdown present
Diana
ace
Oh how adorable is this, lucky you :-)
August 6th, 2021
Babs
ace
What a lovely surprise, looks delicious.
August 6th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
aaawww... sooo sweet!
August 6th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Youre a lucky grandma
August 6th, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
Yum! So jealous, I miss my girls
August 6th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Awww, how fab is that!
August 6th, 2021
