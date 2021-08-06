Previous
Care Package by kjarn
Care Package

I found this left on my doorstep
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Kathy A

kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Diana ace
Oh how adorable is this, lucky you :-)
August 6th, 2021  
Babs ace
What a lovely surprise, looks delicious.
August 6th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
aaawww... sooo sweet!
August 6th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Youre a lucky grandma
August 6th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
Yum! So jealous, I miss my girls
August 6th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Awww, how fab is that!
August 6th, 2021  
