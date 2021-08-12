Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 682
L is for Lines
This caught my eye the other day
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
4027
photos
107
followers
108
following
186% complete
View this month »
675
676
677
678
679
680
681
682
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
1st August 2021 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lines
,
aug21words
Diana
ace
What splendid lines and shapes.
August 12th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Looking at this makes me dizzy. Like those lines optical illusions. Awesome shot
August 12th, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
Would be cool to be under
August 12th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
@sugarmuser
thank you for the fav Sharon
August 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close