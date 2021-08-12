Previous
L is for Lines by kjarn
Photo 682

L is for Lines

This caught my eye the other day
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Diana ace
What splendid lines and shapes.
August 12th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Looking at this makes me dizzy. Like those lines optical illusions. Awesome shot
August 12th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
Would be cool to be under
August 12th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
@sugarmuser thank you for the fav Sharon
August 12th, 2021  
