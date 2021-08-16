Sign up
Photo 686
P for Pocket
Just a pair of jeans
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
16th August 2021 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jeans
,
pocket
,
aug21words
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ah, jeans. Where would we be without them? I've always loved jeans and still have many many pairs. What an invention they were! :-)
August 16th, 2021
