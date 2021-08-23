Sign up
Photo 693
X for eXhilarated
I was exhilarated when my grandkids painted these rocks for me and hid them in my garden when I was at work
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
2
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
4038
photos
108
followers
108
following
189% complete
View this month »
686
687
688
689
690
691
692
693
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
14th August 2021 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
aug21words
,
exhilarated
Sharon Lee
ace
How sweet! ❤️
August 23rd, 2021
Diana
ace
How unbelievably beautiful, such talented grandkids! They could start a business with the.
August 23rd, 2021
