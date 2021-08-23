Previous
Next
X for eXhilarated by kjarn
Photo 693

X for eXhilarated

I was exhilarated when my grandkids painted these rocks for me and hid them in my garden when I was at work
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
How sweet! ❤️
August 23rd, 2021  
Diana ace
How unbelievably beautiful, such talented grandkids! They could start a business with the.
August 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise