Eggs Benedict by kjarn
Eggs Benedict

Out for lunch - yum, yum
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
joeyM ace
Yummy😋
November 17th, 2021  
Mickey Anderson ace
Looks amazing!
November 17th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
@brillomick it was, thanks for the fav
November 17th, 2021  
Babs ace
Yum looks delicious.
November 17th, 2021  
Diana ace
My all time favourite for brunch, wish I could bite right into it. Such a delicious capture!
November 17th, 2021  
