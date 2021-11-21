Previous
Brunch by kjarn
Photo 783

Brunch

Corn fritters, avocado, bacon and poached egg
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice foodie capture! I'll eat everything but the guacamole. =)
November 20th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
@marlboromaam I don't like avocado and would not have ordered this dish if I had read the menu correctly but as it turned out the fritters were a bit dry and tasted so much better when covered with avocado, egg and balsamic all mixed together
November 21st, 2021  
