Photo 786
Green
I like the way this vine has grown up the tree
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
2
0
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
4131
photos
109
followers
108
following
779
780
781
782
783
784
785
786
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
6th November 2021 12:53pm
tree
green
vine
bush
KWind
Looks so healthy! Ivy takes though! Must be careful with it.
November 24th, 2021
Diana
Lovely composition and shot. Soon one will not be able to see the tree anymore ;-)
November 24th, 2021
