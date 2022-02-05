Previous
Mirror by kjarn
Photo 859

Mirror

For word of the day
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Very cool!
February 5th, 2022  
this is very cool- eye and mind blowing!
February 5th, 2022  
interesting composition.
February 5th, 2022  
