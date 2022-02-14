Sign up
Photo 868
Love
I went on a rock drop/hunt with the grandies and my darling Elijah found this and gave it to me
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
2
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4213
photos
106
followers
105
following
237% complete
View this month »
861
862
863
864
865
866
867
868
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
13th February 2022 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
love
,
rock
,
valentines
,
heat
,
feb22words
Valerie Chesney
ace
You are blessed Kathy... Delightful.. Fav
February 14th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@happysnaps
thank you Valerie
February 14th, 2022
