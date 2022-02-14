Previous
Love by kjarn
Photo 868

Love

I went on a rock drop/hunt with the grandies and my darling Elijah found this and gave it to me
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Valerie Chesney ace
You are blessed Kathy... Delightful.. Fav
February 14th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@happysnaps thank you Valerie
February 14th, 2022  
