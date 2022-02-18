Previous
Blue by kjarn
Blue

I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 7
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
moni kozi ace
Already assignment 7?
Very nice response to the theme.
The face in that top button... 😬
February 18th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
Great idea to show different tones of blue
February 18th, 2022  
