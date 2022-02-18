Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 872
Blue
I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 7
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4217
photos
106
followers
105
following
238% complete
View this month »
865
866
867
868
869
870
871
872
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
12th February 2022 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buttons
,
blue
,
52 assignments
moni kozi
ace
Already assignment 7?
Very nice response to the theme.
The face in that top button... 😬
February 18th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
Great idea to show different tones of blue
February 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Very nice response to the theme.
The face in that top button... 😬