Photo 873
Wood
A wooden owl on a wooden step
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4218
photos
106
followers
105
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
19th February 2022 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wood
,
owl
,
step
,
feb22words
Lin
ace
Sweet - love all the different wood tones
February 18th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
Nice show of all the Timbers
February 18th, 2022
