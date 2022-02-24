Sign up
Photo 878
Friends
My daughter ave me this figurine when her first son was born, he's 13 now and I hope we stay good friends for ever.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
friends
,
figurine
,
grandmother
,
grandson
,
feb22words
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
I've copied you again 🤪
February 24th, 2022
