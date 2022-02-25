Sign up
Photo 879
Bokeh
I am participating in 52 assignment by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 8
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
19th February 2022 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
garden
,
52 assignments
,
pf52assignments
Diana
ace
Well done Kathy, gorgeous bokeh!
February 25th, 2022
