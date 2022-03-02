Previous
Rain by kjarn
Photo 763

Rain

Today is day ten of non stop rain and its just getting heavier and heavier, lots of flooding and evacuations are happening both in QLD and NSW. I had to get help from the SES as my roof was leaking badly
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Valerie Chesney
So sorry Kathy, do hope they can keep you dry & safe. Rain tomorrow for us here they say.
March 2nd, 2022  
Mags
Oh no! So sorry and I hope all is well and whole soon.
March 2nd, 2022  
