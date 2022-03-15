Previous
Next
World Wide Minute 2022 by kjarn
Photo 776

World Wide Minute 2022

A Love Letter to Ukraine at 5:47pm in Sydney Australia
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh this is wonderful Kathy, I totally forgot about it!
March 15th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana you didn’t forget, today is the day
March 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise