Photo 776
World Wide Minute 2022
A Love Letter to Ukraine at 5:47pm in Sydney Australia
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
15th March 2022 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
ukraine
,
world wide minute
,
blue & yellow
,
wwwm22
Diana
ace
Oh this is wonderful Kathy, I totally forgot about it!
March 15th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
you didn’t forget, today is the day
March 15th, 2022
