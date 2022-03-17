Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 778
Fungus
The weirdest fungus I've ever seen
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4244
photos
108
followers
106
following
213% complete
View this month »
771
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
13th February 2022 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
fungus
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot, it sure is a weirdo.
March 17th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Ooh strange, thought it was a snake!
March 17th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@boxplayer
so did I when I first saw it
March 17th, 2022
