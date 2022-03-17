Previous
Next
Fungus by kjarn
Photo 778

Fungus

The weirdest fungus I've ever seen
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
213% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, it sure is a weirdo.
March 17th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Ooh strange, thought it was a snake!
March 17th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@boxplayer so did I when I first saw it
March 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise