Photo 785
Leafy Green
I like these heart shaped leaves
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4251
photos
108
followers
106
following
Photo Details
8
8
2
2
2020 -
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
23rd March 2022 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
hearts
,
rainbow2022
,
mar22words
Sharon Lee
ace
❤️
March 24th, 2022
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, they are lovely.
March 24th, 2022
