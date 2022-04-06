Previous
Next
Rose by kjarn
Photo 798

Rose

So pretty
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
This is so pretty, love the colour
April 6th, 2022  
Mags ace
Oh! My mom's favorite rose. Beautiful shot!
April 6th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Stunning!
April 6th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Lovely!
April 6th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
Beautiful.
April 6th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@sugarmuser @marlboromaam thank you for the favs ladies
April 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise