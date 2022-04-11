Previous
Boys and Art by kjarn
Photo 803

Boys and Art

I didn't take this photo.

My sons partner and my grandson admiring an artwork at The Broad in LA
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Kathy A

Great piece!
April 11th, 2022  
Very striking piece of artwork!
April 11th, 2022  
