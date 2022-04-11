Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 803
Boys and Art
I didn't take this photo.
My sons partner and my grandson admiring an artwork at The Broad in LA
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4269
photos
109
followers
107
following
220% complete
View this month »
796
797
798
799
800
801
802
803
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020 -
Taken
7th April 2022 6:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
la
,
art
,
brandon
,
grandson
,
zachariah
,
the broad
Boxplayer
ace
Great piece!
April 11th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Very striking piece of artwork!
April 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close