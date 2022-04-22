Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 814
Leading Lines
I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 16
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4280
photos
108
followers
106
following
223% complete
View this month »
807
808
809
810
811
812
813
814
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
17th April 2022 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leading lines
,
52 assignments
,
pf52assignments
moni kozi
ace
Wonderful response
April 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous leading lines, great to have a train there too.
April 22nd, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Great! Lots of leading lines here!
April 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close