Books I read in April by kjarn
Photo 823

Books I read in April

From top to bottom:

A general fiction that I read for book club, it was hard to get into but I ended up really enjoying it
A psychological thriller that wasn't up to her usual standard.
A general fiction that I really enjoyed
A chick lit that was quite enjoyable
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
moni kozi ace
An intriguing list. I have to look the two general fictions up.
May 1st, 2022  
