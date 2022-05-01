Sign up
Photo 823
Books I read in April
From top to bottom:
A general fiction that I read for book club, it was hard to get into but I ended up really enjoying it
A psychological thriller that wasn't up to her usual standard.
A general fiction that I really enjoyed
A chick lit that was quite enjoyable
1st May 2022
1st May 22
1
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
reading
,
books
moni kozi
ace
An intriguing list. I have to look the two general fictions up.
May 1st, 2022
