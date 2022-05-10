Sign up
Photo 832
Half and half 2
Thought I'd do a week of textural half and halfs
10th May 2022
10th May 22
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
2020 -
iPhone 11 Pro Max
8th May 2022 9:22am
Tags
half and half
,
mayhalf22
Diana
ace
Oh I love this, wonderful colours, textures and lines.
May 10th, 2022
Gerasimos Georg.
great colors and details!
May 10th, 2022
