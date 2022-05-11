Previous
Half and half 3 by kjarn
Photo 833

Half and half 3

Thought I would do a week of textural half and halfs
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Kathy ace
Very nice. A contrast in patterns and lines .
May 11th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Great contrast for half & half
May 11th, 2022  
Babs ace
Nice colours and textures.
May 11th, 2022  
Christina
Great contrast
May 11th, 2022  
