Half and half 3
Thought I would do a week of textural half and halfs
11th May 2022
11th May 22
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
half and half
,
mayhalf22
Kathy
ace
Very nice. A contrast in patterns and lines .
May 11th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Great contrast for half & half
May 11th, 2022
Babs
ace
Nice colours and textures.
May 11th, 2022
Christina
Great contrast
May 11th, 2022
