Previous
Next
Half and half 4 by kjarn
Photo 834

Half and half 4

Thought I would do a week of textural half and halfs
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
228% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great find and shot, wonderful textures and colours.
May 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise