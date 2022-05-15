Previous
Next
Half and half 7 by kjarn
Photo 837

Half and half 7

ThoughtI would do a week of textural half and halfs
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very nice! I like the red against the silvery tones of the galvanized metal.
May 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise